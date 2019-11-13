Lawrence named semifinalist

The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Wednesday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Lawrence has completed 67.3 percent of his passes this year for 2,303 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the No. 3 Tigers to a 10-0 record. He has also run for 321 yards and scored 7 touchdowns.

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson won the Davey O’Brien Award in 2015 and 2016 as the nation’s best quarterback.

Clemson will host Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and will be televised by ABC.