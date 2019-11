By: Will Vandervort | 1 hour ago

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Swinney updated the media on practice and much more as the third-ranked Tigers get set to host Wake Forest this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV.

