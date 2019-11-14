Cervenka’s last ride in Death Valley

Saturday will be the last trip down the hill for Clemson left guard Gage Cervenka and 18 other players as Clemson honors its seniors on their last day playing at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers will host Wake Forest on Senior Day with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.

From starting on the defensive line his freshman year, now finishing his time at Clemson University on the offensive line, Cervenka has had quite the journey through Tiger Town. The senior shared his fondest memories of his five years on the team, what he’ll miss the most about the Tigers, and some of his favorite moments from last week’s game against NC State.

Cervenka on Big John (Simpson) getting the touchdown

“I was so excited. I’m glad he got the opportunity. We had been practicing that for three weeks and just to finally have an opportunity for us to run it and put him in was awesome. That’s a big man’s dream is to get the opportunity to do it. I’m sure he was nervous because you don’t want to be the guy to get that opportunity and screw up. It was funny because he got in and he kind of questioned it. He was like, ‘Did I score?’, because it was close. He was like, ‘Did I get in?’. Finally, when he saw the refs signal that he got in, I just started punching him in the head. We all started teeing off on him.”

Cervenka on what his Clemson journey has meant to him

“It’s been incredible. It’s life changing. I’ve been blessed to come in at a wonderful time. It’s seriously been some of the best years of Clemson Football. We’re just getting started, but I’ve been very blessed with this opportunity. It’s changed my life. I’ve gotten two degrees out of it. If I didn’t have football, who knows what I’d be doing? I probably wouldn’t be in college. I can tell you that.”

Cervenka on how much fun it’s been to block for Etienne

“It’s crazy. It’s awesome. I’ll definitely be able to brag about that to my kids when I’m older. Having a guy back there like that makes us more confident, in a way, because we know that we have one of the best backs in the country behind us. It kind of makes things easier and makes us strive to be our best so that way he can go and get more records.”

Cervenka on his favorite road trips

“Going on my fifth year, I would say, crazy enough, the South Carolina game…just going up there and being that hostile environment with a team I really don’t like growing up a Clemson fan, a team that has a lot of hatred I guess you could say. But we’ll get to them in a couple of weeks, we’ve got to focus on Wake Forest first.”

Cervenka on what he will take with him from Clemson

“The time spent with teammates. All the big games, things like that, those are nice… but I think it’d be the day-in and day-out, the grind with all my brothers…going through mat drills, summer workouts, all of those things where we’re just like ‘How the heck do we get through this?’. Because in the moment, you’re just like ‘Dude, I’m about to die. I can’t do this. How do we get through this year?’ It’s just all of those moments where they say, ‘Hey, come on. You can do this,’ the pick-you-up, the camaraderie and all that.”

