Clemson is not just the standard on the football field

The American Football Coaches Association announced Thursday that Clemson is one of six programs to earn the 2019 AFCA Academic Achievement Award.

Clemson has now won the award in back-to-back years and is the only team to repeat across the 2018-19 seasons.

On the football field, Clemson is 65-4 since 2015 and has won two of the last three national championships. Last week, the Tigers became the first team since the ACC started its conference championship game in 2005 to win its division and advance to the title game for a fifth straight year.

Past Academic Achievement Award Winners

1981: Duke*

1982: Notre Dame*

1983: Notre Dame*

1984: Duke & Notre Dame*

1985: Virginia*

1986: Virginia*

1987: Duke*

1988: Notre Dame*

1989: Kentucky*

1990: Duke*

1991: Notre Dame*

1992: Boston College & TCU*

1993: Duke*

1994: Duke*

1995: Boston College, Duke & Wake Forest*

1996: Boston College, Duke & Vanderbilt*

1997: Duke*

1998: Northwestern

1999: Duke

2000: Syracuse

2001: Notre Dame & Vanderbilt

2002: Northwestern

2003: Duke

2004: Boston College & Northwestern

2005: Duke & Northwestern

2006: SMU

2007: Northwestern & Notre Dame

2008: Vanderbilt

2009: Notre Dame & Miami (Fla.)

2010: Northwestern & Rice

2011: Boise State & Miami (Ohio)

2012: Northwestern & Stanford

2013: Georgia, Rice, Stanford & Tulane

2014: Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame & Stanford

2015: Duke & Vanderbilt

2016: Miami (Fla.), Northwestern & Stanford

2017: Alabama, Cincinnati, Middle Tennessee State, Northwestern, Utah, Utah State & Virginia

2018: Clemson, Kansas State, Nevada, Oklahoma State & Pittsburgh

Most Awards: Duke, 14; Northwestern, 10; Notre Dame, 9; Boston College, 4; Stanford, 4; Vanderbilt, 4; Rice, 3; Virginia, 3; Alabama, 2; Clemson, 2; Miami (Fla.), 2; Utah, 2.

