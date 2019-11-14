Clemson is not just the standard on the football field

The American Football Coaches Association announced Thursday that Clemson is one of six programs to earn the 2019 AFCA Academic Achievement Award.
Clemson has now won the award in back-to-back years and is the only team to repeat across the 2018-19 seasons.
On the football field, Clemson is 65-4 since 2015 and has won two of the last three national championships. Last week, the Tigers became the first team since the ACC started its conference championship game in 2005 to win its division and advance to the title game for a fifth straight year.
Past Academic Achievement Award Winners
1981: Duke*
1982: Notre Dame*
1983: Notre Dame*
1984: Duke & Notre Dame*
1985: Virginia*
1986: Virginia*
1987: Duke*
1988: Notre Dame*
1989: Kentucky*
1990: Duke*
1991: Notre Dame*
1992: Boston College & TCU*
1993: Duke*
1994: Duke*
1995: Boston College, Duke & Wake Forest*
1996: Boston College, Duke & Vanderbilt*
1997: Duke*
1998: Northwestern
1999: Duke
2000: Syracuse
2001: Notre Dame & Vanderbilt
2002: Northwestern
2003: Duke
2004: Boston College & Northwestern
2005: Duke & Northwestern
2006: SMU
2007: Northwestern & Notre Dame
2008: Vanderbilt
2009: Notre Dame & Miami (Fla.)
2010: Northwestern & Rice
2011: Boise State & Miami (Ohio)
2012: Northwestern & Stanford
2013: Georgia, Rice, Stanford & Tulane
2014: Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame & Stanford
2015: Duke & Vanderbilt
2016: Miami (Fla.), Northwestern & Stanford
2017: Alabama, Cincinnati, Middle Tennessee State, Northwestern, Utah, Utah State & Virginia
2018: Clemson, Kansas State, Nevada, Oklahoma State & Pittsburgh
Most Awards: Duke, 14; Northwestern, 10; Notre Dame, 9; Boston College, 4; Stanford, 4; Vanderbilt, 4; Rice, 3; Virginia, 3; Alabama, 2; Clemson, 2; Miami (Fla.), 2; Utah, 2.
