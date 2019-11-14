From the Sidelines - NC State

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this week’s edition my thoughts after watching Clemson destroy NC State From the Sidelines of a cold Carter-Finley Stadium.
For the first time all season, Wake Forest’s offense was shut down in last week’s 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech. The Hokies’ defense played perhaps its best game of the season limiting the Demon Deacons (…)
One wide receiver in the class of 2022 firmly on Clemson’s radar is Jackson Fields from Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas. The Clemson Insider caught up with Fields, the son of former Clemson tight (…)
Clemson advanced to the ACC Championship Game with a 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh Wednesday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. The Tigers scored what turned out to be game-winner just before the end of the (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee was all smiles Wednesday as the Tigers made a statement by signing many of the top 2020 players in South Carolina. The future looks very bright for the Clemson pitching staff (…)
Though his team moved up to No. 3 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff Rankings, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels the same way about the rankings as he did last week when the Tigers were ranked No. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. Swinney updated the media on practice and much more as the (…)
Clemson head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff added two players to the Clemson University men’s basketball program on Wednesday. P.J. Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Montreal, (…)
The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Wednesday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Lawrence has (…)
The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team was represented by eight players and head coach Mike Noonan on the ACC postseason awards list on Monday. The team’s accolades are highlighted by Robbie Robinson (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference that Tremayne Anchrum could take one of the media’s jobs in the future. Anchrum was asked about what Swinney said and the (…)