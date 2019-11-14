On the Beat: Coaching changes, Wake Forest preview, look ahead to South Carolina

In this week’s edition of On the Beat, The Clemson Insider’s Will Vandervort is joined by The Greenville News Manie Robinson, who has covered Clemson and South Carolina for the Greenville News for more than a decade.

Vandervort and Robinson talk about the latest coaching changes in college football and what it means for the game moving forward as well as previewing Saturday’s game against Wake Forest and looking ahead to the South Carolina game.

Robinson also gives his opinion on if South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp will survive in Columbia if he loses to the Tigers for a fourth straight year.

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame