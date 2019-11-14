Swint ready to make memories during official visit weekend

Clemson commit Kevin Swint can’t wait to return to Tigertown this weekend for his official visit.

The four-star linebacker from Carrollton (Ga.) High School will be accompanied on the visit by his mother and father.

“I’m very excited,” Swint said. “Just the official visit itself … Like you hear people talk about official visits being so great, so I’m very thankful and ready for the opportunity.”

Along with Swint, most of the mid-year enrollees in Clemson’s 2020 class will make their official visits this weekend as well.

Swint looks forward to building an even stronger bond with his future teammates during the big official visit weekend.

“I’m ready to get to know my brothers as people and just have fun,” he said. “It’ll be many memories that we will make on this official visit and in the future.”

Before he arrives to Clemson this weekend, Swint will compete in a first-round playoff game Friday night.

Swint (6-3, 245) helped Carrollton finish the regular season with an undefeated 10-0 record. His Trojan squad is the No. 1-ranked team entering the Georgia Class 5A playoffs and looking to win their first state title since 1998.

“I’m really leading my team in the right direction in my opinion,” Swint said. “I feel like everyone is bought in to the coaching staff. I’m not really those type of dudes that care about stats. I just want the biggest prize there is at the end of the day.”

After committing to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2019, Swint will enroll at the school this January and is glad he will have the opportunity to learn from one of the nation’s best defensive coordinators in Brent Venables.

“I’m very interested,” Swint said. “I’m ready to see what I can learn from him, the little things in football that can improve my game to the next level.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.