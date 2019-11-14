Tigers in the NFL: Week 10

Former Clemson Tigers got the opportunity to perform on the big stage all across the NFL and they did so in big ways during Week 10 of the season.

There are 33 former Tigers in the NFL and eight of them got to take the week off. That left 25 players that had active games this week, 19 of which contributed on the field for their teams. The Clemson Insider brings you full stats of these former Tigers as well as highlights the notable performances by them.

Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 8 tackles, 5 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 1 pass deflection, 3 quarterback hits

Trayvon Mullen: 5 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

Hunter Renfrow: 4 receptions, 42 yards, 5 targets

LAC: Mike Williams: 2 receptions, 55 yards, 3 targets

Last week’s Thursday Night Football featured an AFC West matchup between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers in which the Raiders were victorious in front of their home crowd. Three former Tigers were on the field for the Raiders while one was on the field for the Chargers. Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen put up huge numbers for the Raiders’ defense. Ferrell put the pressure on Chargers’ quarterback Philip Rivers on three different occasions, including 2.5 sacks. He split an 8-yard loss sack on the first drive of the game and later saw sacks for 7 and 3-yard losses. Mullen also contributed big to the defense with his five total tackles of which three were done alone. Switching over to the offense for the Raiders, Hunter Renfrow was given five looks, adding four receptions to his season total. Renfrow gained a total of 42 yards, his longest reception going for 14 yards on a drive that ended in a field goal for the Raiders. For the Chargers, Mike Williams was a threat on offense with two receptions for 55 yards. His longest reception was for 45 yards, putting the Chargers down to the Raiders’ 38-yard line.

Tennessee Titans 35, Kansas City Chiefs 32

TEN: Adam Humphries: 1 reception, 23 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 target

KC: Bashaud Breeland: 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection

Dorian O’Daniel

Sammy Watkins: 5 receptions, 39 yards, 9 targets, 2 carries, 12 yards

Adam Humphries made one catch the whole game, but it was a big win. The former Tiger hauled in a 23-yard pass and took it into the end zone for the game-winner in Tennessee’s 35-32 come-from-behind win over the Chiefs.

For the Chiefs, Sammy Watkins was targeted nine times, as he hauled in five passes for 39 yards. His longest reception was for 11-yards.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 10 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 4 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1.5 sack, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits

Grady Jarrett: 3 tackles, 2 solo tackles, 2.5 sack, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 5 quarterback hits

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 3 tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 quarterback hit

GB: B.J. Goodson: 2 tackles, 1 solo tackle

MIA: Christian Wilkins: 4 tackles, 1 solo

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 2 pass deflections

Jayron Kearse: 1 pass deflection, 1 game sealing interception

NO: Stephone Anthony

NYG: Dexter Lawrence: 2 solo tackles

Wayne Gallman: 1 carry, 2 yards, 1 reception, 3 yards, 2 targets

TB: Bradley Pinion: 3 punts, 142 yards, 2 within the 20

