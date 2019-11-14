Tigers in the NFL: Week 10

Former Clemson Tigers got the opportunity to perform on the big stage all across the NFL and they did so in big ways during Week 10 of the season.
There are 33 former Tigers in the NFL and eight of them got to take the week off. That left 25 players that had active games this week, 19 of which contributed on the field for their teams. The Clemson Insider brings you full stats of these former Tigers as well as highlights the notable performances by them.
Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24
OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 8 tackles, 5 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 1 pass deflection, 3 quarterback hits
Trayvon Mullen: 5 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection
Hunter Renfrow: 4 receptions, 42 yards, 5 targets
LAC: Mike Williams: 2 receptions, 55 yards, 3 targets
Last week’s Thursday Night Football featured an AFC West matchup between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers in which the Raiders were victorious in front of their home crowd. Three former Tigers were on the field for the Raiders while one was on the field for the Chargers. Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen put up huge numbers for the Raiders’ defense. Ferrell put the pressure on Chargers’ quarterback Philip Rivers on three different occasions, including 2.5 sacks. He split an 8-yard loss sack on the first drive of the game and later saw sacks for 7 and 3-yard losses. Mullen also contributed big to the defense with his five total tackles of which three were done alone. Switching over to the offense for the Raiders, Hunter Renfrow was given five looks, adding four receptions to his season total. Renfrow gained a total of 42 yards, his longest reception going for 14 yards on a drive that ended in a field goal for the Raiders. For the Chargers, Mike Williams was a threat on offense with two receptions for 55 yards. His longest reception was for 45 yards, putting the Chargers down to the Raiders’ 38-yard line.
Tennessee Titans 35, Kansas City Chiefs 32
TEN: Adam Humphries: 1 reception, 23 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 target
KC: Bashaud Breeland: 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection
Dorian O’Daniel
Sammy Watkins: 5 receptions, 39 yards, 9 targets, 2 carries, 12 yards
Adam Humphries made one catch the whole game, but it was a big win. The former Tiger hauled in a 23-yard pass and took it into the end zone for the game-winner in Tennessee’s 35-32 come-from-behind win over the Chiefs.
For the Chiefs, Sammy Watkins was targeted nine times, as he hauled in five passes for 39 yards. His longest reception was for 11-yards.
Other former Tigers who saw Week 10 action:
ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 4 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1.5 sack, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits
Grady Jarrett: 3 tackles, 2 solo tackles, 2.5 sack, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 5 quarterback hits
BUF: Shaq Lawson: 3 tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 quarterback hit
GB: B.J. Goodson: 2 tackles, 1 solo tackle
MIA: Christian Wilkins: 4 tackles, 1 solo
MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 2 pass deflections
Jayron Kearse: 1 pass deflection, 1 game sealing interception
NO: Stephone Anthony
NYG: Dexter Lawrence: 2 solo tackles
Wayne Gallman: 1 carry, 2 yards, 1 reception, 3 yards, 2 targets
TB: Bradley Pinion: 3 punts, 142 yards, 2 within the 20
We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.
The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.