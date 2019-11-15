Anchrum says he is ready to be the next Mr. Clemson

Tremayne Anchrum shared with the media earlier this week just how much fun he has playing football here at Clemson.

The senior offensive tackle was all smiles as he discussed his offensive line and playing his last game Saturday at Death Valley when the Tigers take on Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m.

Anchrum if every O-Lineman is looking for carries now, after John Simpson’s touchdown

“Yes, yes we have ourselves a list right now. We are working on it.”

Anchrum seeing Simpson score a touchdown

“When I saw him, I was like we have to get him in. If this doesn’t work the first time there is no hope for anyone else, right? We had to make it work the first time.”

Anchrum on the criteria of being a big man and scoring a touchdown

“Luck of the draw. I don’t know, maybe he held the door for Swinney one day. I don’t know, I couldn’t tell you. I’m going to try to pick up that same luck here soon, so we’ll see.”

Anchrum on what it will mean to the offensive line for Travis Etienne to set the all-time rushing record at Clemson.

“For me it will be a big landmark. Especially kind of coming up with him through his career. Having a hand in that directly, it will be a big accomplishment. As an offensive line we take pride in getting our guys to the next level. We are all shooting for Travis to make it and we are going to do everything in our ability to make sure he does.”

Anchrum on being compared by Dabo Swinney as Eric Mac Lain (Mr. Clemson)

“Wow, those are big shoes to fill. I think I can measure up to it though, I feel confident. Eric had a really big personality, a guy known for his smile, and charismatic personality. I think I can measure up to that.”

