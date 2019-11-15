With 2020 class, the best is yet to come for Clemson

As Dabo Swinney has often said in the past, “the best is yet to come” for Clemson. Well, that looks to be true with the impending arrival of the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class.

As much as Swinney has accomplished during his tenure as head coach that dates to 2009, he has never brought in the nation’s No. 1 class. That could change after this cycle, though, as Clemson’s 2020 class is currently ranked No. 1 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson owns commitments from the top two prospects in the 2020 class per Rivals, five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (No. 1) and five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (No. 2). No school has inked the top two prospects in a single class since Rivals began ranking recruits in 2002.

The Tigers are not done, however, and are trying to add even more elite talent before the 2020 cycle is over with. Clemson is in the mix for the nation’s No. 2 and No. 3 prospects per Rivals: Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, respectively.

Six of Clemson’s 20 commitments in the 2020 class are rated as five-star prospects according to the 247Sports Composite (Uiagalelei, Bresee, defensive end Myles Murphy, running back Demarkcus Bowman, cornerback Fred Davis and defensive tackle Demonte Capehart).

The most composite five-stars the Tigers have ever signed is five in 2018. Meanwhile, 15 of their commits are ranked among the top 300 prospects nationally by ESPN, surpassing the 13 ESPN 300 players they had in 2015.

Many of Clemson’s pledges will have a chance to make an immediate impact next season, especially considering 15 of them are planning to be midyear enrollees which would allow them to participate in spring practice.

Ten of the Tigers’ commits are expected to be on campus for their official visits this weekend, while Flowe is expected in town for his official visit as well.

It’s getting real for the members of Clemson’s 2020 class who will enroll at the school in January. The December early signing period is right around the corner, and they are just a couple of months away from beginning their college careers.

The future appears even brighter for Clemson’s football program with its 2020 class, and it seems as if the best is indeed yet to come.

