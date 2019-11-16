By the Numbers: Wake Forest at No. 3 Clemson

Third-ranked Clemson hosts Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., as the Tigers look to close ACC play in the regular season.

The Clemson Insider brings to you some numbers to be aware of as the Tigers and the Demon Deacons face off.

3: Running back Travis Etienne only needs 3 rushing touchdowns to break James Conner’s ACC record for rushing touchdowns (52). Any 3 touchdowns will have him beat Conner’s record for total touchdowns of 56.

9: Saturday will be the 9th straight year that Wake Forest has had to play Clemson while the Tigers were ranked in the top 20.

10: Clemson has beaten Wake Forest at home in 9 consecutive contests in Memorial Stadium. Clemson has a chance to make it 10 straight wins on Saturday.

21: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown a touchdown pass in 20 consecutive games. He holds the current active streak and will have a chance to extend that streak to 21 games on Saturday.

22: The current home win streak in Clemson history is 21 consecutive games. With a win against Wake Forest, the Tigers will set the new school record with 22 consecutive home wins.

26: A win on Saturday would extend the Tigers’ current longest winning streak in school history to 26 consecutive wins.

45: If Clemson puts up 45 or more points against Wake Forest, this will be the sixth consecutive game scoring at least 45 points. This is something no Clemson team has accomplished before.

52: The seniors are looking for their 52nd win as Clemson Tigers this weekend against the Demon Deacons.

67: The Tigers currently hold the all-time record against the Demon Deacons with a record of 66-17-1. A win at home will improve this record to 67 wins, the second highest all-time wins against a team in school history. The highest is held against South Carolina with 70 wins.

329: Travis Etienne currently has 324 career points. If he gets 6 more points this weekend, he will hold third place on Clemson’s all-time scoring list.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.