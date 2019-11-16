Kourtnei Brown's Rap for the Clemson-Wake Forest Game

Kourtnei Brown produces a rap video each week for the Clemson games.
Check out this week’s edition for the Wake Forest game.
After a 14-yard Travis Etienne touchdown run, the third-ranked Clemson Tigers took a quick 14-0 lead with 9:55 left in the first quarter. Safety Tanner Muse picked off Jamie Newman on Wake’s first play of (…)
Clemson welcomed a slew of recruits to campus for Saturday’s game vs. Wake Forest at Death Valley, including a bunch of official visitors. Check out The Clemson Insider’s recruiting notes from the (…)
Third-ranked Clemson started off red hot Saturday as Trevor Lawrence completed a 14-yard slant to Tee Higgins giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 11:40 left in the first quarter. After a 52-yard punt return by (…)
Third-ranked Clemson hosts Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., as the Tigers look to close ACC play in the regular season. The Clemson Insider brings to you some numbers to (…)
It’s Game Day at Death Valley where No. 3 Clemson battles Wake Forest as the Tigers look to earn their 26th straight win today. Clemson looks to take another step towards the College Football (…)
Clemson will honor its 2019 senior class with Senior Day today, as the third-ranked Tigers welcome Wake Forest to Death Valley for a 3:30 p.m. kick. Clemson’s seniors hold a 51-3 overall record in the last (…)
Clemson and Wake Forest come into Saturday’s game from different ends. The Tigers are ranked third in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings and have won 25 games in a row. They’re also (…)
The Clemson women’s soccer team defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores, 1-0, Friday at Historic Riggs field to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Senior Patrice Dipasquale made the game-winning (…)
As Dabo Swinney has often said in the past, “the best is yet to come” for Clemson. Well, that looks to be true with the impending arrival of the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class. As much as Swinney has (…)