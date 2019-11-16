Kourtnei Brown's Rap for the Clemson-Wake Forest Game

Kourtnei Brown's Rap for the Clemson-Wake Forest Game

Football

Kourtnei Brown's Rap for the Clemson-Wake Forest Game

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Kourtnei Brown produces a rap video each week for the Clemson games.

Check out this week’s edition for the Wake Forest game.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
31m

Third-ranked Clemson started off red hot Saturday as Trevor Lawrence completed a 14-yard slant to Tee Higgins giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 11:40 left in the first quarter. After a 52-yard punt return by (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home