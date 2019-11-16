Lawrence has record setting day

Third-ranked Clemson put on a show for its home crowd on Senior Day as the Tigers dismantled Jamie Newman and Wake Forest by a score of 52-3 Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The win marks Clemson’s 22nd ACC win in a row as the team was dominant on both sides of the ball throughout the entirety of the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Clemson totaled 516 yards on the day as they continued their hot streak throwing and running the ball.

On the other side of the ball, the Clemson defense allowed just 105 total yards in the game, silencing one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Jamie Newman.

Following each game, The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who contributed to the game with outstanding individual performances.

Trevor Lawrence

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence put together one of his best performances of the season against Wake Forest, completing 21 of 27 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns. This was Lawrence’s first four touchdown passing game of his career and marks his fourth straight game without an interception.

Tanner Muse

Muse set the tone early on senior day as he picked off Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman on his first pass attempt of the game. The senior safety also had a nice day pressuring the quarterback with 4 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack in the game.

Tee Higgins

Junior receiver Tee Higgins had a historic night against Wake Forest grabbing 3 of Lawrence’s 4 touchdown passes. With 4 receptions, 64 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game, Higgins now has 8 receiving touchdowns this season.

Travis Etienne

It was yet another strong performance for Etienne as he has been red hot since Clemson’s close game with UNC. Etienne took 16 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown and is now just one rushing touchdown away from tying James Conner’s ACC record of 52 touchdown runs. He is also now just two touchdowns away from breaking Conner’s career total touchdown record of 54.

James Skalski

Although he announced this week that he would be back with the team next season, Skalski still showed up for his class on senior day. Leading the team in tackles with 7 total in the game, Skalski is now tied with season leader Isaiah Simmons in tackles with 74.