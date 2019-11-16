TCI Game Day: Wake Forest at No. 3 Clemson

It’s Game Day at Death Valley where No. 3 Clemson battles Wake Forest as the Tigers look to earn their 26th straight win today.

Clemson looks to take another step towards the College Football Playoff on Senior Day.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 3:30 PM



Television: ABC

Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovosky, Allison Williams

2019 Record: Clemson 10-0, Wake Forest 7-2

ACC Record: Clemson 7-0, Wake Forest 3-2

Series History: Clemson leads 66-17-1

Last Meeting: Clemson won 63-3 on October 8, 2018

CLEMSON WELCOMES WAKE FOREST ON SENIOR DAY

Clemson will take to Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium one final time in 2019 in search of a school record 22nd consecutive home win when the team hosts Wake.

The contest will be Clemson’s first since clinching the ACC Atlantic Division last week at NC State to earn its fifth consecutive ACC Championship Game berth, a first in conference history. This week, Clemson can become only the second program in conference annals to finish back-to-back years with an 8-0 record in regular season conference play.

Prior to the game, Clemson will honor its 2019 senior class with Senior Day festivities. Presently, Clemson’s seniors hold a 51-3 overall record in the last four years, standing as one of only five senior classes in FBS history to post at least 51 career wins in four years. The group is 26-1 in Death Valley, 29-2 in ACC regular season play (32-2 against the ACC overall) and has spent its entire tenure in the AP Top 10, including an active streak of 34 consecutive appearances in the AP Top 5.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to open a season 11-0 for the fifth time in program history, joining 11-0 starts in 1948, 1981, 2015 and 2018.

Clemson winning the first 11 games of a season for the third time under Head Coach Dabo Swinney (2015 and 2018). Swinney is already the first coach in Clemson history to coach the school to have multiple 11-0 starts, as legendary coaches Frank Howard and Danny Ford only accomplished the feat once each, in 1948 and 1981, respectively.

The 2019 Tigers winning an 11th game to tie the 1948, 1978, 2012 and 2013 squads for the sixth-most wins in a season in school history.

The 2019 Clemson seniors attempting to win their 52nd game in the last four years to move into fourth for the most career victories by a senior class in FBS history. Only the 2018 Clemson and Alabama seniors (55 each) and 2017 Alabama seniors (53) have recorded at least 52 wins in four years.

Clemson’s 2019 seniors attempting to improve to 30-2 in regular season ACC play to match the 2018 seniors (30 from 2015-18) as the winningest class in school history in regular season conference play, one shy of the conference record of 31.

Clemson attempting to win its 26th consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, to extend the longest winning streak in school history and second longest winning streak in ACC history.

Clemson attempting to post only the 22nd winning streak of 26 or more games in major college football history.

Clemson entering the week as the only team in the country with eight wins against Power Five opponents this season. No other team in the country has more than six. Clemson has won seven of the eight contests by 14 or more points.

Clemson attempting to win a 22nd consecutive home game to break the record for the longest home winning streak in school history, set across the 2013-16 seasons. Clemson’s last home loss came on Nov. 12, 2016, against Pitt. The current 21-game streak is presently tied for the school record and is only the second home winning streak of at least 20 games in school history. With Alabama’s home loss last week, Clemson now holds the nation’s longest active home winning streak.

Clemson attempting to finish with an undefeated home record for a third consecutive season, which would be a first under Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

SENIOR DAY

Currently, the 2019 senior class…

… holds a 51-3 overall record in the last four years, one of only five senior classes in FBS history to post at least 51 career wins in four years.

… will become the second senior class in conference history to play in four consecutive ACC Championship games, and with a win in Charlotte, could become the second class in conference history to win four ACC titles outright, joining Clemson’s 2018 class.

… is attempting to become Clemson’s second straight senior class to earn four consecutive College Football Playoff berths during their careers.

… has won 43 games against Power Five conference opponents since 2016, the most in the country.

… has been ranked in the AP Top 10 in every poll of their careers, one of only two senior classes in the country able to make that claim. That includes a streak of 34 consecutive appearances in the Top 5 since 2017, the longest streak in school history.

… is 26-1 in Death Valley, one victory away from tying the 2017 and 2018 Clemson seniors for the most career wins at Memorial Stadium.

… holds a 29-2 record in ACC regular season play and a 32-2 overall record against ACC opponents. A 30th ACC regular season win this week would tie the school record and conclude the seniors’ regular season ACC careers one

win shy of the all-time conference record of 31.

SWINNEY VS. THE TAR HEEL STATE

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has a 29-2 all-time record against all teams from North Carolina.

Swinney’s only losses to teams from North Carolina were at North Carolina in 2010 (21-16) and at NC State in 2011 (37-13). Though this game will be contested in South Carolina, Swinney is 14-2 in games played inside the state limits of North Carolina (including four ACC Championship Game wins in Charlotte) with 12 wins in a row.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 63, Wake Forest 17

Will – Clemson 55, Wake Forest 17

