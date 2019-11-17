Alabama drops in latest Amway Coaches Poll

The latest Amway coaches poll was released Sunday. Clemson is No. 3 once again in this week’s rankings.

Alabama fell to No. 5 while Georgia moved up to No. 4. The Tigers are the only ACC team in this week’s rankings. Texas A&M moves into this week’s poll after its win over South Carolina. The Aggies are ranked No. 24 this week.

1 Louisiana State 10-0 1615 55 1 — 1/6 2 Ohio State 10-0 1550 6 2 — 2/6 3 Clemson 11-0 1513 4 3 — 1/3 4 Georgia 9-1 1383 0 5 1 3/10 5 Alabama 9-1 1366 0 4 -1 1/5 6 Oregon 9-1 1301 0 6 — 6/18 7 Oklahoma 9-1 1219 0 8 1 4/9 8 Utah 9-1 1177 0 9 1 8/19 9 Penn State 9-1 1081 0 11 2 5/14 10 Florida 9-2 1031 0 12 2 6/12 11 Minnesota 9-1 899 0 7 -4 7/NR 12 Michigan 8-2 851 0 14 2 7/20 13 Baylor 9-1 841 0 10 -3 10/NR 14 Wisconsin 8-2 786 0 15 1 6/17 15 Notre Dame 8-2 760 0 16 1 7/16 16 Auburn 7-3 614 0 13 -3 7/16 17 Cincinnati 9-1 566 0 17 — 17/NR 18 Memphis 9-1 539 0 18 — 18/NR 19 Boise State 9-1 469 0 19 — 13/NR 20 Iowa 7-3 434 0 22 2 14/22 21 Southern Methodist 9-1 341 0 20 -1 14/NR 22 Appalachian State 9-1 224 0 24 2 20/NR 23 Oklahoma State 7-3 212 0 NR 3 23/NR 24 Texas A&M 7-3 101 0 NR 7 11/NR 25 San Diego State 8-2 47 0 NR 5 24/NR

