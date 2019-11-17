Alabama drops in latest Amway Coaches Poll

The latest Amway coaches poll was released Sunday. Clemson is No. 3 once again in this week’s rankings.
Alabama fell to No. 5 while Georgia moved up to No. 4. The Tigers are the only ACC team in this week’s rankings. Texas A&M moves into this week’s poll after its win over South Carolina. The Aggies are ranked No. 24 this week.
|1
|Louisiana State
|10-0
|1615
|55
|1
|—
|1/6
|2
|Ohio State
|10-0
|1550
|6
|2
|—
|2/6
|3
|Clemson
|11-0
|1513
|4
|3
|—
|1/3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|1383
|0
|5
|1
|3/10
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|1366
|0
|4
|-1
|1/5
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|1301
|0
|6
|—
|6/18
|7
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|1219
|0
|8
|1
|4/9
|8
|Utah
|9-1
|1177
|0
|9
|1
|8/19
|9
|Penn State
|9-1
|1081
|0
|11
|2
|5/14
|10
|Florida
|9-2
|1031
|0
|12
|2
|6/12
|11
|Minnesota
|9-1
|899
|0
|7
|-4
|7/NR
|12
|Michigan
|8-2
|851
|0
|14
|2
|7/20
|13
|Baylor
|9-1
|841
|0
|10
|-3
|10/NR
|14
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|786
|0
|15
|1
|6/17
|15
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|760
|0
|16
|1
|7/16
|16
|Auburn
|7-3
|614
|0
|13
|-3
|7/16
|17
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|566
|0
|17
|—
|17/NR
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|539
|0
|18
|—
|18/NR
|19
|Boise State
|9-1
|469
|0
|19
|—
|13/NR
|20
|Iowa
|7-3
|434
|0
|22
|2
|14/22
|21
|Southern Methodist
|9-1
|341
|0
|20
|-1
|14/NR
|22
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|224
|0
|24
|2
|20/NR
|23
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|212
|0
|NR
|3
|23/NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|7-3
|101
|0
|NR
|7
|11/NR
|25
|San Diego State
|8-2
|47
|0
|NR
|5
|24/NR
Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame