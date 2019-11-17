Clemson's seniors go out with record win

The third-ranked Clemson Tigers handled business Saturday as they sent off their senior class with 52-3 victory over Wake Forest on Senior Day at Memorial Stadium.

It has been a historic ride for the Clemson senior class as the group has the opportunity to go down as one of, if not the, most successful senior class in college football history. They finished their Clemson careers at Death Valley with a 27-1 record, tying the school’s all-time mark with the 2017 and 2018 senior classes.

They also boost a 52-3 record, the fast team in college football history to reach 52 wins in a career.

However, the highlight of the day was concluding their home career’s with a school-record 22nd straight victory at Death Valley.

“It was really emotional,” senior Denzel Johnson said. “Going down the hill I really didn’t know what to expect at first but I actually cried and haven’t cried in forever so it was very heart touching. We came down with a good win.”

For players at Clemson, going down the hill and touching Howard’s rock is a serious and important thing. It was particularly special for Gage Cervenka as he too made his way down the hill one last time.

“There was a lot going through my mind at the top of the hill,” he said. “Don’t cry, I teared up a little bit but I was just thinking damn, long ago I was just a little kid running around this field, dreaming of being a Tiger. Then boom, you’re here. Last game at Death Valley, last time running down the hill, last time I get to run down the hill in this uniform.

“I just tried to soak up every bit of the moment, looked around and just enjoyed it all. Add a picture to my mind that I’ll never forget.”

A group that’s seen and done a lot, this group of seniors have experienced things such as three (soon to be four) straight ACC championship appearances, a top 10 ranking every week of their careers and tie for the most wins in Death Valley history. It is a special group that has prided themselves in doing it together.

“It’s just all of us,” Cervenka said. “We all put a lot of time into this program and a lot of blood sweat and tears. We put it all on the line for this team and this program. A lot of us had dreams of playing college football and it’s just great to see how we developed as players and men on and off the field. It’s great to be able to experience it with everyone.”

While the Tigers and their senior class have played their final game at Death Valley, the team still has a game with in-state rival South Carolina on Nov. 30, before heading to Charlotte for the ACC championship Game on Dec. 7.

