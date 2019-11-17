Photo Gallery: Historic Senior Class

This year’s senior class is setting new records every week at Clemson and will go down as one of the best to ever wear the orange and white.

Saturday afternoon at Death Valley the seniors ran down the hill one final time with Dabo Swinney waiting for them on the field. Thanks to a 52-3 victory over Wake Forest, they end their careers at Death Valley with a 27-1 record, including a school record 22 straight wins.

Overall, they are 52-3 as a class, the fastest to reach 52 wins in the history of college football.

Check out one of the best senior classes ever to celebrate senior day in Death Valley in our Photo Gallery.

