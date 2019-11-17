Venables proud of how Tigers dominated Wake

Once again third-ranked Clemson played an offense that has been playing well for the majority of the season, and once again the Tigers dominated them.

Clemson held Wake Forest to 105 total yards, including only 41 passing yards in a 52-3 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Wake Forest entered the game averaging 487.3 total yards per game, including a conference-best 314.1 passing yards per game.

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0 ACC) held Wake Forest to five first downs. They produced more three-and-outs (seven) than Wake Forest’s offense produced first downs (five). Those seven official three-and-outs also don’t include a one-play Wake Forest drive that ended with an interception.

Clemson held the ACC’s top passer in Jamie Newman, to 41 yards on 6-14 passing, while intercepting him three times. Newman was averaging 287.3 yards per game prior to Saturday.

“I’m super proud of them and their coaches. It’s hard to sustain success and the mindset it takes to not only win but to play well against a really well-coached and talented group, a very tough system to defend,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “For the seniors to be able to go out, they’ll never forget that last game at home, 22 in a row now, it’s pretty special to sit back and witness now so I’m thankful for each and every guy in that locker room.”

