Lawrence talks about his injury

Lawrence talks about his injury

Football

Lawrence talks about his injury

By 2 hours ago

By: |

In his Monday press conference Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked about his injury from Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

Lawrence was banged up after taking a bad slide on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage.

Watch Lawrence’s response on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

1hr

Eleven Tigers scored as Clemson women’s basketball downed Alabama State 76-43 in a Monday morning Education Day contest inside Littlejohn Coliseum. The win moves the Tigers to 2-2 to start the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home