Swinney appreciates the rivalry between Clemson-South Carolina

When it comes to comparing it with other major rivalries from around the country, the Clemson-South Carolina game does get the same respect.

Of course, the Iron Bowl matchup between Auburn and Alabama is the biggest in the South. In the Midwest, its Michigan and Ohio State and then there is the Army-Navy Game.

But Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels the Clemson-South Carolina game, which dates back to 1896 and is the second oldest rivalry in the deep South, is underappreciated by the national media and college football fans.

“I don’t really know how to gage that, but from my lens it’s just very appreciated. It is a very personal game for everybody involved because you live with this one,” Swinney said Monday during his weekly conference call with the media. “This is one that everybody lives with in this state for sure.

“I think it is a huge game for both teams from both fan bases. I’m just thankful to be able to be apart of a game like this in college football. I think it is really cool.”

The Tigers and Gamecocks will meet for the 117th time on Nov. 30 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon and will be televised by ESPN.

Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) has won five straight in the series and is looking to become the first team to win six games in a row in the rivalry since the Tigers’ set the series record with seven straight wins from 1934-’40.

“Again, I’m just thankful to be able to be a part of a game like this in college football. I just think it is really cool,” said Swinney, who is 6-5 against the Gamecocks as the head coach at Clemson. “You look around the country and it is a special week. Alabama-Auburn, Florida State-Florida, Michigan-Ohio State, Mississippi State-Mississippi, Virginia Tech-Virginia, Georgia Tech-Georgia, those are all really fun games that I think really make kind of the essences of college football.”