5-star Mayes feels even better about his future after Clemson official

Most of Clemson’s commits in the 2020 class that are planning to be mid-year enrollees made their official visits to the school this weekend.

One of the future Tigers on campus was offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes, who is rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Mayes (pictured above on the right) about his official visit experience in Tigertown this weekend.

TCI: How was the official visit?

Mayes: “It was amazing. I already knew that I loved Clemson but this official visit only made me feel even better about my future!”

TCI: What was the highlight of the visit?

Mayes: “Just being able to grow the bond we have in this class and enjoy my time with the coaching staff!”

TCI: Who came with you on the visit and how did they enjoy it?

Mayes: “Mom, sister and Dad. They loved it! They hundred-percent know coming to Clemson was the best decision I made.”

TCI: What did you hear from coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s staff?

Mayes: “They all were just so kind to my family and we just got even more connected. They are excited for the future with this great OL class.”

TCI: How much fun did you and the other commits have when you went over to Coach Swinney’s house?

Mayes: “I was amazed from how huge the house was. It was fun and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

TCI: Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with him?

Mayes: “Hunter Rayburn. He did a great job showing me around. I felt very welcomed.”

