Bart Boatwright's Fan Photo Gallery for Wake Forest

Clemson fans filled Death Valley for the final time Saturday for Senior Day as they watched the Tigers continue their win streaks.

Check out some of the fans that came out to support the Tigers in Bart Boatwright’s fan Photo Gallery.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.