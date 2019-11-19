Latest College Football Playoff Rankings released

Nothing changed at the top of the College Football Playoff Rankings, which were revealed Tuesday night.

Defending national champion Clemson remained No. 3 in the CFP Committee’s third rankings of the year. The Tigers are coming off a 52-3 victory over Wake Forest from this past Saturday.

LSU remained No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia to round out the top four.

The Tigers’ dominance over its opponents continues to impress the committee. Clemson has won 10 of its 11 games by 14 or more points and nine wins are by 31 or more points.

Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) is the only team in the country to score 50 or more points six times this season, while on defense it still has not allowed an offense to gain 300 yards of offense in 11 games. That has not happened in college football since 1996.

The Tigers have also won each of their last four games by 45 or more points, which has not happened in the sport since Nebraska did it in 1972. No ACC team had done it before the Tigers.

Clemson also set an ACC record by scoring 45 or more points for a sixth straight game.

The Tigers have now been ranked in every CFP poll since it was first released on October 28, 2014. Clemson has been ranked in the top 4 of the CFP rankings in 26 of the last 27 rankings.

College Football Playoff Committee Rankings

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Penn State

9. Oklahoma

10. Minnesota

11. Florida

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Baylor

15. Auburn

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. Memphis

19. Cincinnati

20. Boise State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Iowa State

23. USC

24. App State

25. SMU

