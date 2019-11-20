Clemson's allotment of ACC Championship Game sold out

The Clemson Athletic Ticket Office and IPTAY’s allotment of tickets to the ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 7 are sold out.

General tickets for the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. are still available through the conference here.

Clemson earned its fifth consecutive Atlantic Division championship, and awaits the winner of the Coastal Division. The Tigers finished 8-0 in regular season conference play for the second straight year.

There are several events going on in and around the game, including those hosted by IPTAY and the Alumni Association, as well as the ACC.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications