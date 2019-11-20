Swinney: ‘People have been trying to talk us out of the playoff all year’

In the last six weeks, Clemson has outscored its opposition 315-58.

The Tigers have won each game by 31 or more points, including each of the last four by 45-plus points, the first team in major college football to do such since Nebraska did it in 1972.

Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) is currently ranked No. 3 by the College Football Playoff Committee. On Tuesday, Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney was on the Jim Rome Show and host Jim Rome asked him if the Tigers’ felt as if they are being overlooked, despite being the defending national champions and owning the nation’s longest winning streak at 26 games.

“I think people have been trying to talk us out of the playoff all year,” Swinney said. “Everybody spends more time talking about who we play as opposed to who we are. We play the same people we always play, and we have been pretty successful in the last eight or nine years.”

Swinney said people look at the Tigers’ 21-20 at North Carolina on Sept. 28 and think they have struggled at times this season. When in reality, they have won 10 of their 11 games by 14 or more points.

“We have dominated every game but one. And that one was on the road and we did not play well, but we won the game,” he said. “It has been a little bit of that rhetoric all year long, but we just stay about our business and we all know that it will all work itself out in the end. But here we are now. There are just a few undefeated teams left.”

Clemson is one of three undefeated teams remaining at the FBS level. The Tigers are joined by No. 1 LSU (10-0) and No. 2 Ohio State (10-0).

“This team right here, although we got here differently than last year’s team, I really feel like this year’s team is ahead of last year’s team, from my perspective,” Swinney said. “We are playing better on defense. We are giving up fewer points, and offensively, there is not even a comparison to where we were this time last year. We are playing really well. We are better at quarterback, better on the offensive line. We are better at running back. We are better at wide receiver and then defensively this is the best back seven I have ever coached.

“They are just doing a tremendous job. We have grown up, up front and created some depth.”

Swinney is excited about where the Tigers are as they head into next week’s season-finale against rival South Carolina.

“I think we are team that has a chance. You have to go earn it,” he said.

“People ask me what is the hardest part of trying to defend our championship and I say, ‘That is easy because we are going to have to go 30-0 because that is what it is going to take,” Swinney continued.

