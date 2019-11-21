Etienne named semifinalist for Walker Award

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Thursday that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named as one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top running back.

Overall, Etienne has rushed for 1,335 yards this season, which ranks 6th nationally. He is averaging 121.4 yards per game and 8.7 yards per carry. He has scored 14 rushing touchdowns.

The junior has once again dominated the ACC, especially in the last six weeks. Since Oct. 12, when No. 3 Clemson beat Florida State 45-14 at Memorial Stadium, Etienne has run for 100 or more yards in all six games, a Clemson record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

The 2018 ACC Player of the Year rushed for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns in those six games and averaged 10.2 yards per carry. In a win over Wofford on Nov. 2, Etienne ran for 212 yards on nine carries, an average of 23.6 yards per carry.

The Wofford game also marked the third time in his career he topped 200 rushing yards in a game, the first Clemson running back to ever accomplish such a feat.

