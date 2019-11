Clemson head coach Brad Brownell challenged his team prior to Thursday’s 87-51 victory over Alabama A&M to not look past the Bulldogs and to focus on the task at hand.

The Tigers accepted the challenge.

Clemson (4-1) scored the game’s first eight points and then used a 23-0 run midway through the first half to gain control of the game as they cruised to an easy victory over the Bulldogs at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Watch Brownell talk with the media following Thursday’s win.