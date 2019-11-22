Lawrence looks forward to Carolina’s ‘crazy environment’

Trevor Lawrence has done his part over the course of this season to help Clemson accomplish the first two team goals it has each year, which are to win the opener and win the ACC Atlantic Division.

Now, Lawrence and the Tigers are honing in on their next goal — win the state championship.

Following the open date, Clemson (11-0) will try to do just that and claim its sixth consecutive victory in the Palmetto Bowl when it travels to play South Carolina (4-7) in Columbia at noon next Saturday, Nov. 30.

Lawrence says the Tigers won’t take the Gamecocks lightly despite their record and the tumultuous season they have had to this point.

“They have a lot of talent and how they played against Georgia just shows that any given day, anybody can beat anyone,” Lawrence said. “They have a good team and they have a lot of good athletes, and especially for this game they’re going to be ready to play, it being a rivalry and kind of the biggest game of the season. So, they’re going to be ready and we definitely won’t overlook them, and we have two weeks to prepare so we’re going to get everything we can out of it.”

Lawrence knows what it is like to play in the heated series between Clemson and South Carolina, which dates to 1896 and is the second longest continuous rivalry in Division I college football. As a freshman last season, the Clemson quarterback threw for 393 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 56-35 win over the Gamecocks.

However, this year’s Clemson-Carolina game will be a much different experience for Lawrence, who will find out what it is like to face the Gamecocks away from the friendly confines of Death Valley.

Lawrence is preparing for his first trip to Williams-Brice Stadium and expects it to be a wild atmosphere in enemy territory.

“I heard it’s a crazy environment,” he said. “We got a noon game so I don’t know how that changes, I’ve never been there. But yeah, it’s a big rivalry, obviously. The whole state’s watching. Both sides are really passionate about this game and kind of look forward to it all year, so it’s definitely a special one. And about their environment, I have no idea, I’ve never been there but I’ve heard it’s really crazy.”

Lawrence has heard stories from some of his teammates about what it was like to grow up in the rivalry, and he is fully aware of what this game means to fans across the state.

“There’s a handful of guys that are from South Carolina that grew up Clemson fans that are here now,” Lawrence said, “that can kind of talk about how serious it is and how when they were kids, they were Clemson fans and they hated South Carolina fans because they would always — especially the ones that lived down near Columbia — they would always talk about how terrible that was being a Clemson fan down there.

“So, you hear stuff like that all the time. But there’s just a lot of passion and this is a game that regardless of how the season’s gone for either team, both teams and fan bases are ready for it.”

