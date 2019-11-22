Top 2021 DE names Clemson among top schools

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff named Clemson among his top seven schools on Friday morning via Twitter.

Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia also made the cut for the highly regarded class of 2021 prospect.

Denhoff (6-5, 225) is a consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services and ranked as high as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 47 overall prospect nationally in his class by 247Sports.

Clemson extended an offer to Denhoff last July, a month after he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp for the second straight summer. The Tigers got Denhoff back on campus last month when he attended the Boston College game at Death Valley, and he also visited Clemson last season for the South Carolina game before returning for another visit in the spring.

In 10 games as a junior this season, Denhoff has recorded 73 tackles, including nine for loss, along with nine sacks, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame