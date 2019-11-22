What They Are Saying: Hopkins does what Hopkins does

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins put on a show as the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night, 20-17.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Hopkins performance Thursday night.
.@DeshaunWatson threw two touchdown passes to @DeAndreHopkins and finished with 298 yards to help the @HoustonTexans beat the Indianapolis @Colts 20-17 on Thursday night to take the AFC South lead https://t.co/holA4hZMKh #Texans #INDvsHOU #WeAreTexans
— KVUE News (@KVUE) November 22, 2019
DeAndre Hopkins just took the toe tap to another level 😲 @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/pT9Qy51Ow0
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 22, 2019
DeAndre Hopkins' mother became blind following a tragic attack in 2002.
She's his No. 1 fan and he rewarded her with his TD ball 🙌
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/zQBju66Z1Z
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2019
Every time DeAndre Hopkins scores a touchdown, he gives the ball to his mom, who is blind.
She has never seen him play in the NFL, even though she attends nearly every home game. pic.twitter.com/bO3RkYNsw4
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2019
Just throw it anywhere near DeAndre Hopkins and HE WILL CATCH IT.
(via @HoustonTexans) pic.twitter.com/W88IlE5jwT
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2019
The Colts really left Hopkins this open pic.twitter.com/36N0iPdKQI
— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 22, 2019
DeAndre Hopkins daring the Colts bench to throw the challenge flag😂 pic.twitter.com/tXH5h3gg0J
— Hayes Permar (@DHPIV) November 22, 2019
I'm not sure the Colts noticed this in their film study, but DeAndre Hopkins is REALLY GOOD and that it's probably unwise to leave him in single coverage by a rookie or to let him run completely uncovered into the end zone.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2019
Toe-tap perfection from DeAndre Hopkins 🔥#INDvsHOU #TNF
(Via @HoustonTexans)
— PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2019
N U K
Second touchdown of the night for DeAndre Hopkins 🔥
(Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/OIWkJZSv8Z
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2019
WATSON TO HOPKINS FOR THE LEAD! #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/3p4RRyDiEx
— NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) November 22, 2019
If only O'Brien would listen to me more. OK, at all: https://t.co/X72qF7Asvs
— Charlie Pallilo (@Pallilo) November 22, 2019
Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller spearheaded a Houston aerial attack that led the Texans’ second-half surge over the Colts https://t.co/65naDHmiSl
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2019
