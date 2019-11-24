Clemson-Carolina: D'Andrea knows the rivalry as well as anyone

Few people know more about the Clemson-Carolina game than former Clemson coach and administrator Bill D’Andrea.

From 1982-1990, D’Andrea served on Danny Ford’s staff as an assistant coach. During his time coaching, the Tigers went 5-2-1 against the Gamecocks.

D’Andrea talked to The Clemson Insider about those days on the sideline and what the rivalry was like when Ford and the late Joe Morrison went head-to-head in what were some of the better games in the history of the rivalry.

He also talks about Dabo Swinney, Vickery Hall and more.

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame