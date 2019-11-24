Clemson has shot to keep adding records to its current streak against Gamecocks

Over the last six weeks, the Clemson football team has posted some historical numbers in the program’s history, the ACC and nationally as well.

The Tigers have scored 45 or more points in each of the last six games. No Clemson team has done that before, nor has an ACC team. The Tigers have also won each of their last four games by 45 or more points, something no Clemson team has done in its history or any ACC team. It marked the first time since 1972 that any team in college football has done it.

Clemson has scored 52 or more points in each of the last four weeks, something no team in the history of the ACC has ever done. It has outscored its last six opponents 315-58, with an average margin of victory of 43 points per game.

As the third-ranked Tigers get set to visit archrival South Carolina Saturday in Columbia, they will look to continue those streaks as well as continue the impressive streak they have had against the Gamecocks.

Clemson (11-0) has won each of the last five games in the Palmetto Bowl by an average of 24 points per game. It’s the most lopsided margin of victory for the Clemson program over the Gamecocks since the Tigers won seven straight games in the series from 1934-’40. That too was a 24-point margin of victory over South Carolina.

Besides it current five-game winning streak over the Gamecocks, Clemson has won at least four straight games nine different times in the previous 116 meetings. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks at least four straight years from 1897-1900, 1916-’19, 1927-’30, 1934-’40, 1980-’83, 1988-’91, 1997-2000, 2002-’05 and 2014-present.

In all, the Tigers own a 70-42-4 lead in the all-time series.

Clemson’s average margin of victory of at least four consecutive wins against South Carolina

1897-1900: 30 points

1916-’19: 23 points

1927-’30: 22 points

1934-’40: 24 points

1980-’83: 16 points

1988-’91: 23 points

1997-2000: 12 points

2002-’05: 20 points

2014-Present: 24 points

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame