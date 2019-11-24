In-state TE, former Carolina fan loves everything about Clemson

In-state prospect Jesse Sanders of South Aiken High School grew up a fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the recruiting process has changed his perspective, and after visiting Clemson three times this season the class of 2020 tight end is very high on the Tigers.

“I grew up liking South Carolina, but as the recruiting process started around 10th grade, I became sort of unbiased towards any team,” Sanders said. “Then I visited Clemson and I loved everything about it! Obviously, growing up in S.C., I have always dreamed of playing at a school like Clemson or South Carolina.”

Sanders (6-4, 245) has scholarship offers from Division I schools such as Costal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Army and Liberty, while South Carolina has extended a preferred walk-on offer.

He is also a PWO candidate for Clemson and says the Tigers would probably be his first choice if they offer.

“That would most likely be my No. 1,” he said.

There is a lot about Clemson that appeals to Sanders, who has built a relationship with tight ends coach Danny Pearman as well as area recruiter Mike Reed.

“I like the home feeling that I get from Clemson,” Sanders said. “The coaching, recruiting, and football as a whole. I’ve had some good talks with Coach Pearman and Coach Reed as well.”

Sanders has also visited South Carolina and Virginia Tech this season, but his game visits to Clemson were a notch above.

“They have been awesome,” he said. “They have always been one step up from everywhere I’ve visited so far.”

Sanders believes his work ethic and determination can be of service to a college football team.

“I feel like I can offer a school a selfless guy who is going to work extremely hard to be the best I can be,” he said. “I will block when need be, and I feel I can run good enough routes to get open and create good space with my footwork and athleticism. I won’t give up and will be a very reliable guy no matter where I go.”

