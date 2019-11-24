Latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Football

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday.

Clemson (11-0), which had an open date in Week 13, is still ranked No. 3.

The rest of the top five is also the same as last week. Utah moved up to No. 6, replacing Oregon following its loss to Arizona State on Saturday.

AP Top 25 Poll

  1. LSU (11-0)
  2. Ohio State (11-0)
  3. Clemson (11-0)
  4. Georgia (10-1)
  5. Alabama (10-1)
  6. Utah (10-1)
  7. Oklahoma (10-1)
  8. Florida (9-2)
  9. Minnesota (10-1)
  10. Michigan (9-2)
  11. Baylor (10-1)
  12. Penn State (9-2)
  13. Wisconsin (9-2)
  14. Oregon (9-2)
  15. Notre Dame (9-2)
  16. Auburn (8-3)
  17. Memphis (10-1)
  18. Cincinnati (10-1)
  19. Iowa (8-3)
  20. Boise State (10-1)
  21. Oklahoma State (8-3)
  22. Appalachian State (10-1)
  23. Virginia Tech (8-3)
  24. Navy (8-2)
  25. USC (8-4)

