Top-50 national recruit talks Clemson, top schools

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff dropped his top seven schools Friday morning via Twitter, and it came as no surprise that Clemson made the cut.

“Clemson has always been one of my top schools and they run a great program,” Denhoff told The Clemson Insider, “and I have great relationships with their staff.”

Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia also made the short list for Denhoff, who is ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the 2021 class.

“In general each school does a great job recruiting,” Denhoff said of those in his top group, “and they all have solid programs with great education and culture.”

Denhoff received an offer from Clemson in July and has visited the school multiple times, most recently for the Boston College game at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 26.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior communicates regularly with Clemson coaches.

“I talk with them a couple times a week,” Denhoff said. “They just tell me they really want me on their squad and then normal conversation.”

Denhoff has also visited Alabama, Florida and Georgia this season and plans to attend LSU’s game against Texas A&M next Saturday.

When does Denhoff intend to render his college decision?

“Early 2020,” he said. “Probably January.”

Denhoff is ranked as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 47 overall prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports.

In 10 games as a junior this season, Denhoff has recorded 73 tackles, including nine for loss, along with nine sacks, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame