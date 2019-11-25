Simpson on the South Carolina fans: 'They hate us man'

Clemson senior John Simpson was asked about playing at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia where the South Carolina fans threw things at the Tigers in 2017.
Watch Simpson’s response on TCITV:
Clemson senior John Simpson was asked about playing at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia where the South Carolina fans threw things at the Tigers in 2017.
Watch Simpson’s response on TCITV:
When Clemson takes the field to play South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, a former Tiger will be on the rival sideline. Senior running back Tavien Feaster transferred into the Gamecocks’ (…)
Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been named as a finalist for the 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award and the 2019 Butkus Award. His selection as a finalist for each award was announced on Monday by the Maxwell (…)
When Tanner Muse takes the field at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night, his parents won’t just be cheering for just him. Tanner, a fifth-year senior, is the older brother of Nick Muse, a junior tight (…)
When Saturday’s game between Clemson and South Carolina kicks off, it will mark the 26th time the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott has been on the sideline of what is the biggest game in the (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott knows the South Carolina rivalry as well as anyone having lived both sides of it as a the son of a coach, a player and now as a coach himself. Watch Scott’s weekly (…)
Tanner Muse and the Clemson secondary are motivated by last year’s “embarrassing” performance against South Carolina. Watch Muse discuss how that gives extra motivation as the Tigers head to Williams-Brice (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee sat down with The Clemson Insider to go in-depth on his Tigers with opening day just a few months away. In the second part of the three part series Lee reviews the competition at (…)
I know a lot of people look forward to the holiday season. Thanksgiving is this Thursday and then there is Christmas and New Year’s Day. However, as long as I can remember, I have always looked (…)
LAS VEGAS — Putting on a show in the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” the Clemson University men’s basketball team stepped up under pressure and pulled off a gritty victory in the 2019 (…)
Clemson tight end commit Sage Ennis recently wrapped up his senior season at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida, and feels good about the way he performed to conclude his prep career. According to (…)