Changes at the top in the College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State took over the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings Tuesday, following its win over No. 10 Penn State last Saturday.

Defending national champion Clemson remained No. 3 in the CFP Committee’s fourth rankings of the year. The Tigers had last week off as they get ready to play rival South Carolina Saturday in Columbia.

LSU fell to No. 2 and Georgia remained No. 4.

Virginia Tech (8-3) debuted in the rankings for the first time this season. The Hokies came in at No. 24.

The Tigers’ dominance over its opponents continues to impress the committee. Clemson has won 10 of its 11 games by 14 or more points and nine wins are by 31 or more points.

Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) is the only team in the country to score 50 or more points six times this season, while on defense it still has not allowed an offense to gain 300 yards of offense in 11 games. That has not happened in college football since 1996.

The Tigers have also won each of their last four games by 45 or more points, which has not happened in the sport since Nebraska did it in 1972. No ACC team had done it before the Tigers.

Clemson also set an ACC record by scoring 45 or more points for a sixth straight game.

Clemson has won six straight games by 30 or more points, an ACC-record, since the start of October. A seventh straight victory by 30 or more points this week would tie 2011 Houston and 1976 Michigan for the longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

The Tigers have now been ranked in every CFP poll since it was first released on October 28, 2014. Clemson has been ranked in the top 4 of the CFP rankings in 27 of the last 28 rankings.

College Football Playoff Committee Rankings

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Utah

7. Oklahoma

8. Minnesota

9. Baylor

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Oregon

15. Auburn

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. Memphis

19. Cincinnati

20. Boise State

21. Oklahoma State

22. USC

23. Iowa State

24. Virginia Tech

25. App State

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.