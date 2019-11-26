Swinney previews South Carolina game

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media on Saturday as the Tigers’ get set to play archrival South Carolina in Columbia.

This will be the 17th game in the series for Swinney as an assistant coach and head coach. The Tigers are 10-6 in the previous 16 games with Swinney on the sideline. Swinney is 6-5 against the Gamecocks as a head coach, including five straight victories.

Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV.

