For Johnson, South Carolina game is personal

Clemson safety Denzel Johnson, Saturday’s game against South Carolina is more than just a game against the Tigers’ rival. It’s personal.

Johnson’s hometown is Columbia and he was never offered by the Gamecocks, a team he admits he grew up pulling for. Johnson and his entire family used to all be Carolina fans, but they made the switch to Clemson when he and his family sat down with Dabo Swinney and talked about the possibility of Denzel becoming a Tiger.

Johnson on what it means to him going back to his hometown to face his rival

“It means a lot. I have a lot of family down there. I grew up in Columbia my whole life, so I am really, really excited. This one kind of stands out a little more to me, so I’m really excited about.”

Johnson on who he was a fan of when he was a child, before committing to Clemson

“Well… I grew up in Columbia, so I was a Carolina fan for a little bit, but obviously now I’m not now. It was Carolina for a little bit.”

Johnson on his memories of the rivalry

“It was fun because they (Carolina) were winning around that time, but now we’re dominating them.”

Johnson on if it is more fun to be a part of the rivalry than a fan of it

“Yeah, it is a lot more fun. You actually get to deal with what everyone is talking about. The fans, obviously the fans are a big part of it but physically doing it is a lot better.”

Johnson on separating emotions of this game and just preparing as it is the next

“I wouldn’t say it is anything difficult. I know in our mind it is really just another game. There is not really anything difficult about it, besides the rivalry. I still do everything I do the same and prepare like I would for anyone else.”

