‘Sandstorm’ or not, Clemson has owned Gamecocks in Columbia

To get ready for Saturday’s annual clash against rival South Carolina in Columbia, Clemson has blasted “Sandstorm”, as well as the Gamecocks’ fight song, on loop throughout its sound system during practice each day this week.

“It is kind of what you get when you go there,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Of course, “there” is at Williams-Brice Stadium, where South Carolina will host the Palmetto State’s biggest rivalry. This will be Swinney’s 17th Clemson-Carolina game and his 12th as the Tigers’ head coach.

“When I was at Alabama, we played Tennessee every year, and of course they played Rocky Top. Rocky Top played 24/7 in the building. I know that song by heart because of it,” Swinney said. “Instead of just having noise, you take what you know you are going to get. It has been a good week. We have had noise all week to get ready.”

Swinney says Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the better atmospheres third-ranked Clemson faces among their regular opponents.

“It will be a great environment and we have to have great focus and poise to execute in that environment,” he said.

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0 ACC) have won each of their last two trips to Columbia. The 2015 team capped a perfect regular season with a 37-32 victory there, while the 2017 team beat the Gamecocks 34-10.

Through the years, Clemson has generally played well in Columbia. For years they had to play at South Carolina every year in the first 57 games of the rivalry. In those days the game was played on the third Thursday in October during State Fair Week in Columbia. The game was known as “Big Thursday” and was a state-wide holiday.

Despite playing in Columbia every year, Clemson owned a 33-21-3 advantage in the series. Big Thursday ended in 1959. The Tigers now go to Columbia on odd years and play at Clemson in even years.

The Tigers have a 51-32-3 lead all-time against the Gamecocks in Columbia.

There was a stretch from 1989-1999 in which Clemson won six straight at Williams-Brice. The Tigers are 15-6 against the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium since 1977.

