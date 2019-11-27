Tigers in the NFL: Week 12

As Week 12 in the NFL wraps up, many former Clemson Tigers got some time to shine on the gridiron. Of the 33 players with NFL teams, six were on a bye weeks and 21 of them were put on the field for their respective teams. The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at the notable performances from the weekend.

Houston Texans 20, Indianapolis Colts 17

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 6 receptions, 94 yards, 2 touchdowns, 8 targets

D.J. Reader: 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 quarterback hit

Carlos Watkins: 4 total tackles, 1 solo tackle

Deshaun Watson: 19/30, 298 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 3 carries, 10 yards, 1 fumble

Four former Tigers took the field for the Houston Texans as they hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what ended up being a close win for the Texans. Led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans were able to put up 2 touchdowns and 2 field goals to outscore the colts by a field goal. Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins 6 times on 8 attempts, accumulating 94 yards and 2 touchdowns, both of which were incredible catches that only a former member of Wide Receiver University would be able to haul in. Hopkins made both touchdown passes from his quarterback look easy to make when in fact they were not. Watson finished the night going 19/30 with 298 yards and two touchdowns. Though he did have an interception and a fumble, he only turned the ball over once. On defense, Carlos Watkins put up 4 total tackles including one of his own. His solo tackle came on a 1st-and-10 where the runner only got 2 yards before Watkins took him down. On the night, Watkins only gave up a total of 8 yards on the tackles that he made. D.J. Reader made 2 total tackles, 1 of which was his own. On both of his tackles that were made, the runner was only able to get a total of 2 yards. These former Tigers all contributed in their roles to the Texans win over the Colts, improving their record to 7-4.

Buffalo Bills 20, Denver Broncos 3

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 2 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles-for-loss, 3 quarterback hits

The Buffalo Bills are now 8-3 on the season as they put on a winning performance in front of their home crowd against the Denver Broncos. Former Tiger Shaq Lawson had himself a great performance with a 2-sack night. Before we got his sacks, he applied pressure to Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen on 1st-and-10, forcing him to dump the pass. Lawsons’ first sack came on 3rd-and-3 at the Denver 49. He was able to get passed the offensive line and take the quarterback down for a 13-yard loss, putting the Broncos in a position to punt. His second sack also came on a 3rd-and-3 when he took Allen down for a 10-yard loss back to the Broncos 15-yard line, also causing them to punt. Lawson was able to make the big plays when they were needed on 3rd downs, applying the pressure and obtaining the sack to force punts in the Bills’ eighth win of the season.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 12 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 1 solo tackle

Grady Jarrett: 2 tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss

DET: Austin Bryant: 1 quarterback hit

GB: B.J. Goodson: 1 solo tackle

JAX: Tyler Shatley

MIA: Christian Wilkins: 6 total tackles, 4 solo tackles

NO: Stephone Anthony

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 1 carry, 1 yard

Dexter Lawrence: 2 solo tackles, 1 quarterback hit

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 3 total tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss

Trayvon Mullen: 3 solo tackles

Hunter Renfrow: 3 receptions, 31 yards, 5 targets

PHI: Albert Huggins

PIT: Deon Cain: 1 reception, 35 yards, 1 target

TB: Bradley Pinion: 4 punts, 175 yards, 3 within the 20

TEN: Adam Humphries: 3 receptions, 20 yards, 3 targets, 2 punt returns, 22 yards

