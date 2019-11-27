Tigers in the NFL: Week 12

As Week 12 in the NFL wraps up, many former Clemson Tigers got some time to shine on the gridiron. Of the 33 players with NFL teams, six were on a bye weeks and 21 of them were put on the field for their respective teams. The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at the notable performances from the weekend.
Houston Texans 20, Indianapolis Colts 17
HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 6 receptions, 94 yards, 2 touchdowns, 8 targets
D.J. Reader: 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 quarterback hit
Carlos Watkins: 4 total tackles, 1 solo tackle
Deshaun Watson: 19/30, 298 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 3 carries, 10 yards, 1 fumble
Four former Tigers took the field for the Houston Texans as they hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what ended up being a close win for the Texans. Led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans were able to put up 2 touchdowns and 2 field goals to outscore the colts by a field goal. Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins 6 times on 8 attempts, accumulating 94 yards and 2 touchdowns, both of which were incredible catches that only a former member of Wide Receiver University would be able to haul in. Hopkins made both touchdown passes from his quarterback look easy to make when in fact they were not. Watson finished the night going 19/30 with 298 yards and two touchdowns. Though he did have an interception and a fumble, he only turned the ball over once. On defense, Carlos Watkins put up 4 total tackles including one of his own. His solo tackle came on a 1st-and-10 where the runner only got 2 yards before Watkins took him down. On the night, Watkins only gave up a total of 8 yards on the tackles that he made. D.J. Reader made 2 total tackles, 1 of which was his own. On both of his tackles that were made, the runner was only able to get a total of 2 yards. These former Tigers all contributed in their roles to the Texans win over the Colts, improving their record to 7-4.
Buffalo Bills 20, Denver Broncos 3
BUF: Shaq Lawson: 2 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles-for-loss, 3 quarterback hits
The Buffalo Bills are now 8-3 on the season as they put on a winning performance in front of their home crowd against the Denver Broncos. Former Tiger Shaq Lawson had himself a great performance with a 2-sack night. Before we got his sacks, he applied pressure to Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen on 1st-and-10, forcing him to dump the pass. Lawsons’ first sack came on 3rd-and-3 at the Denver 49. He was able to get passed the offensive line and take the quarterback down for a 13-yard loss, putting the Broncos in a position to punt. His second sack also came on a 3rd-and-3 when he took Allen down for a 10-yard loss back to the Broncos 15-yard line, also causing them to punt. Lawson was able to make the big plays when they were needed on 3rd downs, applying the pressure and obtaining the sack to force punts in the Bills’ eighth win of the season.
Other former Tigers who saw Week 12 action:
ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 1 solo tackle
Grady Jarrett: 2 tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss
DET: Austin Bryant: 1 quarterback hit
GB: B.J. Goodson: 1 solo tackle
JAX: Tyler Shatley
MIA: Christian Wilkins: 6 total tackles, 4 solo tackles
NO: Stephone Anthony
NYG: Wayne Gallman: 1 carry, 1 yard
Dexter Lawrence: 2 solo tackles, 1 quarterback hit
OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 3 total tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss
Trayvon Mullen: 3 solo tackles
Hunter Renfrow: 3 receptions, 31 yards, 5 targets
PHI: Albert Huggins
PIT: Deon Cain: 1 reception, 35 yards, 1 target
TB: Bradley Pinion: 4 punts, 175 yards, 3 within the 20
TEN: Adam Humphries: 3 receptions, 20 yards, 3 targets, 2 punt returns, 22 yards
