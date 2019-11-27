Top OL prospect says Clemson speaks for itself

Clemson already owns commitments from two offensive linemen in the 2021 class – Ryan Linthicum and Marcus Tate – but is likely to take at least one more O-lineman in the class.

Among the players the Tigers are recruiting at the position is Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star Jager Burton, a highly regarded guard who has been staying in touch with the staff.

“I would say my relationship with all the coaches at Clemson is great,” Burton told The Clemson Insider. “We talk often.”

Burton (6-4, 275) earned an offer from Clemson in June after competing in a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp, then returned to campus in September for the Texas A&M game.

When it comes to Clemson’s recruiting efforts with Burton, he says the Tigers sort of speak for themselves with their dominant play on the gridiron.

“Just the regular recruiting pitch,” Burton said of what he has been hearing from the Tigers. “Clemson doesn’t have to do as much recruiting wise because they show it on the field every Saturday.”

Along with Clemson, Burton holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon and numerous others. According to Burton, all the schools on his offer list are showing a lot of love.

“I would say everywhere I have an offer from recruits me hard,” he said.

Besides Clemson, Burton has visited Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Texas this season.

Burton told us he is in the process of planning official visits and named three schools he will definitely officially visit.

“Oregon, Penn State and Ohio State,” he said.

As for the Tigers, where do they stand with Burton in his recruitment?

“I would say they are definitely in my top schools,” he said.

A couple of things stand out to Burton when he considers Clemson.

“I would say the high level of play,” he said, “and the atmosphere within the program.”

Burton is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky, No. 5 offensive guard nationally and No. 182 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

