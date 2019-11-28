The night Ford surprised the Tigers in Columbia

Woody McCorvey was in shock when he and the rest of the Clemson football team walked into the locker room and saw the orange pants sitting in each of the players’ lockers.

The Tigers had just returned from pregame warmups as they prepared to play South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia that night on November 18, 1989.

“That was something that was very uncharacteristic of what Coach (Danny) Ford did because it was always a tradition that we wore them at home,” said McCorvey, who is now an Associate Athletic Director for Football Administration at Clemson. “The only other time they wore them on the road was when they won the national championship in 1981.”

Clemson had not worn orange pants since losing to Florida State in 1988, a game that is known as “Puntrooskie.” Ford would only allow them to be pulled out for what were deemed special games. He used them as motivation, and it worked.

Clemson was 15-2 at the time in the orange pants, which first debuted in a 27-6 victory over South Carolina in 1980. The two losses were a one-point defeat by the Gamecocks in 1984 and the three-point loss to the Seminoles in 1988.

The Tigers would have to earn the right to wear orange pants by the way they practiced. The seniors generally requested to wear the special britches the Monday before a big game, but sometimes players never knew if they would get to wear them until they came in from pregame warmups.

McCorvey remembers the emotions in the locker room that night in Columbia when the players saw the pants.

“When we went back into the locker room and saw that they were out, it went crazy in there,” he said. “You could not believe the scene of the locker room when those kids saw those pants. We went back out there and played with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of emotion.

“It was pretty much a complete ballgame by us that night.”

The Tigers rushed for 335 yards and finished the night with 446 total yards in a 45-0 victory. The defense held the Gamecocks to 155 total yards, while forcing five turnovers in the series’ last shutout.

“Clemson played a perfect game,” then South Carolina head coach Sparky Woods said. “I think the turning point took place when we kicked off. We just got beat throughout the entire game.”

The 15th-ranked Tigers scored on their first four possessions, while totaling 302 yards before halftime. Running back Terry Allen scored on two first quarter runs and had 97 yards on 14 carries before reinjuring his knee late in the second quarter. He had originally hurt his knee in a win over Virginia earlier in the season. That was the last time he played in a Clemson uniform.

But Allen’s injury was a sidebar to the kind of night it was for Clemson. The Tigers physically dominated the game on offense, defense and special teams.

South Carolina, without injured quarterback Todd Ellis, could do little against the stronger, more experienced Clemson defense, from the accounts of the game from the United Press International. The Tigers held USC to 155 total yards, intercepted three passes and registered two sacks for 20 yards in losses.

USC quarterbacks Dickie DeMasi and Pat Turner completed 7 of 15 passes for 36 yards.

Clemson put the game away in the first quarter. Allen scored on a 12-yard run with 8:49 left in the first quarter. Twenty seconds later, Jerome Henderson intercepted a DeMasi pass to set up a 54-yard drive capped by Allen’s 1-yard score with 4:53 to go in the period.

Chris Gardocki’s 28-yard field goal with 9:17 left in the second quarter gave Clemson a 17-0 lead.

The Tigers drove 87 yards on their next possession with Chris Morocco tossing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Fletcher to push the margin to 24-0 at halftime.

Tony Kennedy’s 30-yard touchdown run with 4:26 to go in the third quarter made it 31-0. Clemson completed the rout with Junior Hall dashing 22 yards for a touchdown and Kennedy scoring from 1-yard out after Clemson’s Kenzil Jackson blocked a punt.

Joe Henderson carried 19 times for 88 yards and Kennedy gained 67 yards on 9 carries for Clemson.

South Carolina’s best scoring chances were a missed 47-yard field goal attempt by Collin Mackie in the second quarter and a desperation pass by DeMasi which was intercepted in the end zone by Eric Jeter on the last play of the game.

Some say, the 1989 game is still the best game a Clemson team has ever played against the Gamecocks.

“I was not here for the 63-17 game (in 2003), but during my seven years (as an assistant coach), that night in 1989 might have been our most complete ballgame that we played,” McCorvey said. “We had a lot of good ballgames in those years, but I can’t remember a one from the beginning to the end where our players played that way the entire game.

“You talk about playing four quarters on offense, defense and special teams – that was a four-quarter football game.”

And it all started because of a change in pants, special orange pants that is.

“We had no idea, and still to this day, I have never asked or talked to Coach Ford about it,” McCorvey said. “I don’t know what made him do it. A lot of times he would meet with the seniors and they would talk about things in there.

“Whether they talked about it that week, I don’t know. We did it, though, and it was something I will always remember, and I know those players will remember it too.”

