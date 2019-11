The Clemson Insider’s Will Vandervort and Gavin Oliver get you set for Saturday’s game between Clemson and South Carolina, one of the nation’s oldest rivalries.

The TCI crew explains why the rivalry is so important to them and to so many in the Palmetto State. They also review all of the interviews from this past week, as well as give you a preview of this week’s big game.

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame