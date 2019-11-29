For Cervenka beating the Gamecocks means a little more

Clemson right guard Gage Cervenka is looking forward to Saturday’s game against South Carolina and his last shot to add to the narrative that is the Clemson-Carolina rivalry.

Cervenka is hungry for his potential fourth straight win over the in-state rival and says that growing up around Gamecock fans is what makes this game so special.

Cervenka on what it would mean to beat the Gamecocks

“It would be my fifth (one as a redshirt). I guess four years playing, but it would be huge. I don’t ever want to lose a game, but this one just means a lot more since I’m an in-state guy. So unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of Carolina fans who’ve grown up around me, so anytime I can brag and say that I’ve never lost to them, it’s huge. It’s something I’m striving to do and that’s how the whole team feels.”

Cervenka on how Williams-Brice compares to other stadiums

“Well, it’s a little different. It’s a little more hostile than normal. Sometimes you got to make sure, you keep your helmet on when you’re going into the halftime and things like that. Something that you don’t always think of when you’re at other places because there is that possibility that you might get hit with a bottle or something like that and there’s a lot more middle fingers going at you then you would see at other places. But it’s something I enjoy. It’s always fun to go into, it’s not always welcoming, but when you’re on the road, that’s what you want.”

Cervenka on preparation going into Saturday’s game

“I think preparation is going to be the same. I mean we have a goal that we wanna achieve here and this is just the next step. This is just somebody else in our path that is trying to stop us from achieving our goal is kind of how we look at it, so the preparation shouldn’t change. That speaks to the program that we’ve built here and what coach [Dabo] Swinney’s done in that we don’t prepare to certain people. We don’t try to fly up high for this team and then take it a little easy for a smaller school. We always want to prepare to be our best and that’s the standard that we strive to have each week.”

Cervenka on Walk of Champions at Williams-Brice Stadium

“We don’t ever pick what side of the field we warm up on or anything like that, so it’s always predetermined, but it just happens to be that we walk into their student section. We’re not trying to get them going or fire them up, it’s just something that we always do and is something that we are always gonna do no matter who we play. It’s not something we are going to change, it’s history that’ll stay true and unfortunately, we walk into the student section. So hopefully nothing bad happens, but just get it over with and let’s go.”

