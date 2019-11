The Clemson Insider was joined by ACC Network analyst and WCCP-FM radio co-host Kelly Gramlich for this week’s edition of On the Beat.

Gramlich, a native of Texas, played basketball at Clemson and has firsthand knowledge about the Clemson-Carolina series. Gramlich tells the story on when she knew the Clemson-Carolina game was so special.

In this edition of On the Beat we talk about the Clemson-Carolina series, the rivalry between the fan bases and breakdown the big game.