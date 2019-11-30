Etienne says South Carolina game ‘is something of its own’

Heading into Saturday’s game against rival South Carolina, Clemson running back Travis Etienne says that even though he didn’t grow up around the rivalry, a win Saturday still means just as much to him as it does to his teammates.

Etienne, who is from Jennings, Louisiana, spoke with the media earlier this week about what the rivalry game has been like as an outsider and his continued relationship with Tiger-turned-Gamecock running back Tavien Feaster.

Etienne on if Clemson-Carolina rivalry compares to anything he grew up with

“Honestly, I can’t really think of anything it compares to. This rivalry is something of its own and it means a lot to the people around me here in this organization. Just hearing from their perspective on how much this means to them, it’s kind of fascinating that people take the game so seriously and that the fans really take pride in it. It means a lot to them, so it means a lot to me.”

Etienne on experience playing in Williams-Brice

“Playing there is a great experience. I mean as a football player, you want to play in a hostile environment, where the fans don’t like you and it’s you versus everybody. As a player, you really like that challenge of going in there, going somewhere else, and coming out with the victory.”

Etienne on the team not letting emotions run too high

“During these big games, where emotions tend to get high, the coaches remind us throughout the week that it’s a game with emotion, but don’t get emotional. Just letting us know that no matter how emotional you may be, you can’t win off your emotion, you still have to go out there and execute and play to the best of your abilities. So, we don’t let emotions get the best of us.”

Etienne on not being named a finalist for Doak Walker award

“Honestly, it really doesn’t bother me. As a team, we are where we want to be, and we control our destiny as a team. Football ultimately is a team sport, so I can’t get caught up in individual awards when our main focus is to win the national championship at the end of the year.”

Etienne on relationship with Tavien Feaster

“We’ve talked about his transition from here to there, how his journey has been throughout college, and he has given me advice for the future. He just wants me to be the best person that I can be going and since he’s been where I’m trying to go and is older, he has a lot of wisdom for me and is just trying to keep me on the right path. It was his decision to transfer and I’m proud of him, I mean he did his own thing, but come Saturday we’re gonna be brothers before the game and after the game, but during the game, we’re rivals.”

