Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 24, South Carolina 3

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Third-ranked Clemson led South Carolina, 24-3, at halftime of the rivalry game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first-half action! — LINK
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson picked up right where it left off in the first half against South Carolina, scoring another touchdown early in the second half to make the score 31-3. This time, it was Travis (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Tee Higgins and one to Justyn Ross as the third-ranked Tigers rolled to a 24-3 halftime lead over rival South Carolina (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence’s third touchdown pass of the first half against South Carolina went to Justyn Ross, giving the Tigers a 21-3 lead at Williams-Brice Stadium. Ross’s 16-yard touchdown catch in (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence and Tee Higgins connected for their second touchdown of the first quarter, extending Clemson’s lead to 14-0 over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. After catching a (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After failing to convert a fourth-down conversion attempt at the goal line on its opening drive, Clemson took advantage of a turnover and turned it into a touchdown for a 7-0 lead against (…)
COLUMBIA — Watch Clemson’s Walk of Champions prior to Saturday’s game and how South Carolina’s students reacted. This has been a hot-button issue the last two weeks since Todd Ellis’ comments saying Clemson was (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Third-ranked Clemson has arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia for the noon game against South Carolina. Watch the Tigers’ arrival on TCITV: (…)
Heading into Saturday’s game against rival South Carolina, Clemson running back Travis Etienne says that even though he didn’t grow up around the rivalry, a win Saturday still means just as much to him as (…)
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross spoke with the media this past week as the third-ranked Tigers get set to play rival South Carolina Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Ross, a sophomore wide (…)
It’s Game Day at Williams-Brice Stadium where No. 3 Clemson battles South Carolina as the Tigers look to earn their 27th straight win today and sixth straight over the Gamecocks. Clemson looks to take (…)