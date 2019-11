COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence and Tee Higgins connected for their second touchdown of the first quarter, extending Clemson’s lead to 14-0 over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

After catching a 10-yard touchdown from Lawrence on the Tigers’ previous possession, Higgins hauled in a dime of a deep ball from Lawrence for a 65-yard score with 3:46 left in the first quarter.

Lawrence was 5-of-9 for 96 yards after his second touchdown pass.