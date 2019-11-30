Muse smooches Gamecock after game

COLUMBIA — Tanner Muse shared a moment with his girlfriend on the field at Williams-Brice after the Clemson Tigers’ victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Trevor Lawrence had a big day through the air and a career game on the ground Saturday afternoon, leading Clemson to a 38-3 victory over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. The (…)
